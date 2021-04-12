Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 0
Albion and Everton have played out a fairly unremarkable half of football.
Brighton’s best chances fell to Neal Maupay and an acrobatic Yves Bissouma.
Maupay’s effort looked like it may have hit Yerry Mina’s arm but a very quick VAR check resulted in just a corner.
Tom Davies had Everton’s best effort but planted his header wide after a great sprint and run from Richarlison.
Richarlison was involved again as Albion keeper Robert Sanchez looked uncomfortable, after taking a heavy touch from a Ben White back pass and having to stretch to clear from the feet of the Brazilian.
