Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 0

Albion and Everton have played out a fairly unremarkable half of football.

Brighton’s best chances fell to Neal Maupay and an acrobatic Yves Bissouma.

Maupay’s effort looked like it may have hit Yerry Mina’s arm but a very quick VAR check resulted in just a corner.

Tom Davies had Everton’s best effort but planted his header wide after a great sprint and run from Richarlison.

Richarlison was involved again as Albion keeper Robert Sanchez looked uncomfortable, after taking a heavy touch from a Ben White back pass and having to stretch to clear from the feet of the Brazilian.