Snowfall dusts Brighton and Hove around the edges

A light snow fell around the edges of Brighton and Hove this morning (Monday 12 April).

But even on the higher ground it didn’t settle as the temperatures warmed slightly from -2C (28F) overnight, when frost coated gardens, pavements and cars.

People living in Moulsecoomb, Queens Park and Saltdean took to social media to report snow falling.

Further west and on lower ground, mostly just a light drizzle dampened the air.

The snowfall came as shops and pubs reopened, with pub customers confined to outside areas.

Several pubs have put up some sort of covering for at least some of their outside seating, with patio heaters also a common feature.