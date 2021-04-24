Opportunity rocked – Albion lose at already relegated Sheffield United

Sheffield United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion threw away at glorious opportunity to all but secure their Premier League status after failing to beat already relegated Sheffield United.

David McGoldrick’s 20th minute goal was enough to see off Albion who dominated the match after his strike.

Albion had a succession of corners late in the first half but were unable to convert the chances created.

Pascal Gross played a superb ball wide to Jacob Moder who’s shot was deflected wide in the Seagulls best chance to equalise in the first half.

Albion lifted the tempo immediately the second period started Adam Lallana seeing a decent effort saved by Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Seagulls did have the ball in the net from a Gross corner Adam Webster managed to head the ball on to Moder who fired home, but was adjudged offside almost two minutes later by the dreaded VAR.

Albion kept on creating chances Leandro Trossard crossed in for Danny Welbeck who could only head wide.

United virtually penned back in their own half. Neal Maupay floated in a cross which neither Aaron Connolly on as a substitute nor Welbeck could quite get on the end of.

Another substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired in a great cross for Maupay who missed a glorious chance from close range easily Albion’s best chance of the match.

One bright spot for the Seagulls was the first appearance in 105 weeks for Jose Izquierdo. The Columbian forcing Ramsdale into a good save with his trademark shot from distance.

Albion continued to press until the final seconds but were unable to restore parity – remain 7 points clear of Fulham and ten points clear of West Bromwich Albion.

There are five games left starting with Leeds United at the Amex next Saturday 1 May. Fifteen points to play for, one win and a draw should just see Albion over the line.