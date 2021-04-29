Builder denies breaking covid rules by working after Spanish trip



A Brighton builder has pleaded not guilty to breaching covid rules by failing to self-isolate after returning to the UK from Spain.

John Collins, 53, is accused of breaching the Health Protection Regulations on 9 September last year by going to work on a building site.

Collins, who lives in Brangwyn Crescent, Patcham, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court today and pleaded not guilty.

He was represented by barrister Paul Walker from 5 Kings Bench Walk Chambers in Temple, London.

Sandra Hawkins represented the Crown Prosecution Service.

The trial was fixed for 14 September at the same court. Collins was released on unconditional bail.

Spain was removed from the UK’s list of travel corridors last July after a spike in cases there, and the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel there.