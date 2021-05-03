Woman raped in Brighton this morning

A woman was raped in Brighton early this morning (Monday 3 May), Sussex Police said.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses after the attack in the London Road area.

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in the city centre.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Stevens, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We are asking anyone who may have been in the London Road area of Brighton between 4am and 7am on Monday 3 May, or who has any other information, to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to trace a group of men in their early twenties wearing light tops and dark trousers.

“If you can help, please contact us either by calling 101 or online quoting serial 314 of 03/05.”

Sussex Police added: “You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers.”