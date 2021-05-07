Greens claim by-election results show confidence in party
The Greens have claimed that the results of the two Brighton and Hove City Council by-elections were a show of confidence in their leadership.
The party won a seat in Hollingdean and Stanmer from Labour and came a close second in Patcham, where the Conservatives held on.
There were muted celebrations and no speeches from the victorious candidates at the count which was held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole in Brighton.
Zoë John, newly elected Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been elected as a new Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer ward.
“I cannot wait to get to work, joining Councillor Martin Osborne to represent my community and to continue to grow the amazing work he has already been doing.
“Our voices will amplify the voices of the residents of our ward on issues that matter to them.
“I am delighted to be joining our Green council and I look forward to working hard on making things better for the residents of Hollingdean and Stanmer and the wider city.
“I’d like to thank all the other candidates for their commitment and passion for improving our neighbourhood.
“I’d also like to thanks the Brighton and Hove Green Party for being so supportive in helping me win this seat – and of course to my wonderful family for everything they do.
“If you voted for me or not, I will do my best to be a voice for you. Please do get in touch if you would like to discuss any ward issues. But I plan to go knocking again soon to introduce myself to everyone, so I look forward to meeting you then.”
Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “I’m delighted that Zoë John will be joining us as a new Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer ward, growing our numbers to 20 Green councillors.
“Sadly, it is not Eliza Wyatt’s time to join our growing Green group, but we conducted a hard-fought campaign and I congratulate the Conservatives on their election. I’m delighted to see such a close second in Patcham.
“It is almost unprecedented that the current party in control makes gains in Brighton and Hove. I’m pleased that confidence has grown in our leadership of the city.
“In less than a year, Greens have steered the city through the pandemic, acting where the government has failed.
“We’ve invested in the city with a budget which includes £27 million in climate reduction measures and huge investments in cleaning up the city – from deep cleans to graffiti removal.
“With one additional Green councillor, we are buoyed to continue this important work.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.
5 Comments
I wouldn’t say it shows confidence in the Party but it shows Labour falling apart. The Greens, to their credit were well organised. They got a month’s head start on Labour in Hollingdean, announcing a candidate and getting ‘boots on the ground’. Labour are literally falling apart in Brighton and the Patcham result is further evidence of that with a distant third. Whomever takes over from Nancy needs to look at the coalition with the Greens and where Labour are going – and don’t claim this was nationally reflected generally Labour did fine in Remain areas – it was Brexit areas they went backwards.
Nothing to celebrate here, as Brighton sinks further and further down the drain. At least Hartlepool voters have shown some common sense, something in which the Brighton and Hove ones are sorely lacking.
Why don’t you become Hartlepool Guy then?
At least Brighton & Hove voters aren’t swayed by an inflatable Boris Johnson & some gunships sent to Jersey (that Brexit frictionless trade going well I see)
I’m so glad we moved and took our investment out of Brighton. Not the first and won’t be the last
If you are “the truth teller”, why do you use a pseudonym?