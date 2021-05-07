Greens claim by-election results show confidence in party

The Greens have claimed that the results of the two Brighton and Hove City Council by-elections were a show of confidence in their leadership.

The party won a seat in Hollingdean and Stanmer from Labour and came a close second in Patcham, where the Conservatives held on.

There were muted celebrations and no speeches from the victorious candidates at the count which was held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole in Brighton.

Zoë John, newly elected Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been elected as a new Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer ward.

“I cannot wait to get to work, joining Councillor Martin Osborne to represent my community and to continue to grow the amazing work he has already been doing.

“Our voices will amplify the voices of the residents of our ward on issues that matter to them.

“I am delighted to be joining our Green council and I look forward to working hard on making things better for the residents of Hollingdean and Stanmer and the wider city.

“I’d like to thank all the other candidates for their commitment and passion for improving our neighbourhood.

“I’d also like to thanks the Brighton and Hove Green Party for being so supportive in helping me win this seat – and of course to my wonderful family for everything they do.

“If you voted for me or not, I will do my best to be a voice for you. Please do get in touch if you would like to discuss any ward issues. But I plan to go knocking again soon to introduce myself to everyone, so I look forward to meeting you then.”

Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “I’m delighted that Zoë John will be joining us as a new Green councillor for Hollingdean and Stanmer ward, growing our numbers to 20 Green councillors.

“Sadly, it is not Eliza Wyatt’s time to join our growing Green group, but we conducted a hard-fought campaign and I congratulate the Conservatives on their election. I’m delighted to see such a close second in Patcham.

“It is almost unprecedented that the current party in control makes gains in Brighton and Hove. I’m pleased that confidence has grown in our leadership of the city.

“In less than a year, Greens have steered the city through the pandemic, acting where the government has failed.

“We’ve invested in the city with a budget which includes £27 million in climate reduction measures and huge investments in cleaning up the city – from deep cleans to graffiti removal.

“With one additional Green councillor, we are buoyed to continue this important work.”