Teenage girl admits trying to stab boyfriend to death

A teenage girl who meticulously planned to murder her boyfriend has admitted trying to stab him to death.

Sophie George, 19, pulled a knife on Adam Yiosese after he picked her up in his van from Moulsecoomb in October last year.

When police arrested her, they discovered forensic clothing, bleach, duct tape, two and a half bottles of bbq lighter fuel and a lighter.

She was charged with attempted murder and possession of a large knife, both of which she initially denied.

Her trial was due to start at Hove Crown Court this morning – but at the last minute, she changed her plea to guilty on both counts.

George, of Highbrook Close, Brighton, wept in the dock as the charges were read out to her once more.

The case was then adjourned for sentencing while a psychiatric report is carried out.

George, who has no previous convictions, was remanded in custody.