Woman charged with attempted petrol bomb arson in Hove

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with attempted arson after she was accused of trying to set a house alight with a petrol bomb in Hangleton.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating an incident in Hove have charged a woman with attempted arson.

“Officers were called to Moyne Close at 6.35pm on Tuesday 11 May to a report that a woman had attempted to set fire to a property using petrol and a brick wrapped in material.

“The attempt was unsuccessful and an altercation had ensued between the suspect and a man and a woman.

“All three individuals – believed to be known to each other – were swiftly arrested.

“A 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and have been bailed subject to conditions while inquiries continue.

“Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive, Hove was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

“She appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 May and was remanded to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 10 June.”