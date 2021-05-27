Finance director denies £200k tax evasion
A finance director has denied trying to dodge more than £200,000 worth of income tax.
Barry Nethercott, 67, is charged with being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion tax from 6 April 2010 to 31 October 2018.
He’s accused of failing to declare £658,856 in dividends from his financial management company, Team Onyx Ltd, which would have made him liable for £209,044 of income tax.
Nethercott, of Withdean Court Avenue, was committed to Lewes Crown Court where he will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 24 June.
He was released on unconditional bail.
