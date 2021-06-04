editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Fatboy Slim backs ‘Chip in for Martlets’ on National Fish and Chip Day

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim backs the Chip in for Martlets fundraising campaign

Fatboy Slim is supporting “Chip in for Martlets” – a new campaign to coincide with National Fish and Chip Day today (Friday 4 June).

The international DJ – real name Norman Cook – is a Martlets ambassador and is asking people to celebrate the best chippies in the area – and to “chip in” with a donation.

The money will go to support the hospice as it cares for patients – and their families – helping them do what they love in the time they have left.

And that includes having fish and chip takeaways – even on the Martlets inpatient unit in Hove.

Martlets also has a “Chip in” page on its website www.martlets.org.uk/fish-and-chip-day for people to donate the price of a takeaway to help the charity raise valuable funds.

Ward manager Graham Turner said: “Across our community, Martlets cares for patients with terminal illness and supports their families in their own homes and also at our specialist inpatient unit in Hove.

“Despite having to cope with covid-19, the inpatient unit has a wonderful atmosphere and, although we are caring for patients with life-limiting conditions, we want to celebrate life and for families to cherish the time they have together in a relaxed environment.

“Before covid-19 we even hosted weddings at our hospice and encouraged families to bring their beloved pets to visit.

“We were also able to host family celebrations with relatives enjoying a beer or glass of wine (or two) and to order in takeaways.

“We’re very happy to now be able to offer our takeaways again – and of course people here always love a fish and chip supper living by the sea as we do!”

National Fish and Chip Day is an awareness day, now in its sixth year, that aims to celebrate everyone involved in creating the family favourite – from fishers and farmers to fish and chip shops, pubs and restaurants.

Martlets is encouraging local fish and chip shops to celebrate by signing up to support hospice care – and is asking locals to get involved by nominating their favourite fryer.

Fatboy Slim said: “I have seen first-hand the amazing work that Martlets does and know that as a frontline healthcare provider they have had to work incredibly hard during this pandemic to care for local people.

“I would love people to take the opportunity this National Fish and Chip Day to celebrate our local community and everything that goes in to making this a special place to live.

“Enjoy some fish and chips and ‘chip in’ to donate and help the nurses at Martlets keep caring for local residents.”

