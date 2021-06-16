Chinese homeware store opens in Churchill Square

A Chinese store inspired by Japanese lifestyle retailers like Muji is opening its fourth UK store in Churchill Square this summer.

Miniso, which sells cheap household goods, cosmetics and food, is taking over the former Animal unit on the Lower Mall.

The opening of the new store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

Saad Usman, Finance Director at Miniso UK, said, “We’re excited to announce the launch of our fourth UK store in Churchill Square, Brighton. We feel the south coast of England is the perfect place for us to continue our expansion within the UK.

“At Miniso UK we’re committed to getting the retail industry back on its feet, demonstrated not only by the investment into our fantastic new store, but also the creation of 10-15 new jobs in the local market.

“With innovative and exciting products that are high-quality and great value-for-money, we look forward to welcoming customers of all ages through our doors on opening day and beyond.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’re excited that Miniso will be joining our line-up of international brands.

“Though fairly new to the UK, we’re sure that this will be a familiar and much-loved store to many shoppers.

“As Brighton looks set to be a big UK tourist destination this summer, we’re really pleased to be able to offer customers a varied retail selection.”