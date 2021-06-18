Brighton based Night House announce special concert

Brighton-based Night House have announced a socially distanced live concert in celebration of the debut album ‘Everyone Is Watching From Afar’.

The performance will take place in central Brighton at the city’s oldest church, St. Nicholas, on Saturday 10th July 2021. Support will come from indie folk artist Michael Baker and neo classical songwriter Alexander Carson. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Night House blends electronic beats, orchestral arrangements and lyric-driven song-writing. The album was written during a period of family bereavement, the album’s personal lyrics drift over warm strings and clarinets, where layered vocal harmonies meet icy synthesizers and electronic beats. It features performances from a range of Brighton artists, including the lead vocals and harp of acclaimed songwriter Ellie Ford on ‘The Roots in the Wires’.

‘Everyone Is Watching From Afar’ was mixed by Dan Brown (Massive Attack) and picked up support from tastemakers including PRS for Music, Clash Magazine, BBC Radio, and The Vinyl District (artist of the week). You can listen to (and purchase) the ‘Everyone Is Watching From Afar’ album HERE.

“Hushed tones interlocking with sedate elements of electronics, for fans of Bon Iver & James Blake” Clash Magazine

“Effortless, sophisticated, minimal, all encompassing…cinematic and ground shaking” ComeHereFloyd

Night House have supported many artists including Ben Howard, Willy Mason, Solomon Grey, Krystle Warren and The Magic Numbers. This is their first headline Brighton show since 2019.

Night House’s spell-binding live performances see singer and multi-instrumentalist Nick Williams moving between piano, synthesisers, drum machines, mandolin and acoustic guitar. He’s backed by the layered strings of Alfie Weedon on double bass and Robin Squirrell on cello.

You may also wish to enjoy the Night House live video for ‘Bloodlines’ HERE and also the live performance of ‘The Roots In The Wires’ (featuring Ellie Ford) HERE.

Find out more about Night House HERE.