Hove school raises funds for outdoor classroom

The parents and supporters of children at a Hove school are fundraising to pay for and kit out a new £12,000 outdoor classroom and garden space.

West Hove Infant School, in School Road, Hove, has taken delivery of a 20ft x 10ft insulated log cabin but fundraising is still under way, with an online auction organised for next month.

The Friends of West Hove Infant School have rustled up more than 50 lots and set up a fundraising page on specialist website Jumblebee.

Items include books, beer, works of art and vouchers, with modest starting prices as fundraisers target a four-figure sum.

Donors include a number of Brighton and Hove artists, Fatto a Mano, the Private Press and the Feminist Bookshop.

The Friends are working with staff to help incorporate the principles of a “forest school” within West Hove’s urban location, giving children the creative space to play, grow and learn with nature.

During the coronavirus lockdowns the Friends helped to pay for computers for children who did not have a suitable remote-learning device but who were outside the scope of government-funded schemes.

Bidding in the online auction is due to start on Friday 9 July and run until Tuesday 13 July. To take part, click here.