Old and poor at risk as covid drives switch to online healthcare

The increasing shift to virtual healthcare has left many at a disadvantage, according to an official watchdog.

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove estimated that 8.6 per cent of Brighton’s adult population had not used the internet in the past three months – and 16 per cent lacked basic digital skills.

It is believed that most of these people were either elderly, lived in poverty, struggled to speak English or were had disabilities.

These groups were found to be among the least content with remote appointments, according to the watchdog’s annual report.

Despite this, many patients were happy with the way that doctors’ surgeries adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 80 per cent of patients who responded to Healthwatch Brighton and Hove said that they were satisfied with GP appointments by phone.

One said: “With less stress getting to the appointment, I had time to get the questions ready and felt much more prepared with what I wanted to get out of the appointment.”

But covid-19 has thrown up major problems in other areas of healthcare provision.

Dentistry has been one of the areas hit hardest, with more than 7 in 10 people saying that it was hard to get timely help when they needed it.

NHS dental services in England were running at a quarter of pre-covid levels, with more than 14.5 million fewer procedures taking place.

A quarter of patients who emailed or left a phone message with a dentist said that they never heard back and 37.5 per cent had to wait more than three days for a response.

One patient said: “Accessing NHS dentistry is by far the hardest thing I have experienced during the pandemic.”

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove also held a webinar on cancer treatment and covid-19.

Issues raised included delays to tests such as endoscopies and colonoscopies – and the limited availability of cancer screening.

It was found, however, that the risk of catching covid-19 among cancer patients was less likely than first predicted.

It was also reported that new lockdown methods such as telephone and video consultations are here to stay.

End of life care was another area investigated by the watchdog which found it was often not a dignified and well-arranged procedure.

Covid-19 has meant that many people have died without close support from their families, with last messages being delivered by phone or FaceTime.

A respondent in hospital said: “Patients need to be touched and spoken to at the end of their life – this is often the last thing they will remember.”

The watchdog made recommendations to NHS bosses, who have pledged to “correct the elements of personal insensitivity and absence of co-ordinated planning” in end-of-life treatment.

To read the annual report, click here.