James Blunt announces Greatest Hits album and Brighton concert as part of 2022 UK tour

James Blunt has announced a special greatest hits album, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ – out November 19th on Atlantic Records – alongside a huge UK arena tour for 2022 which will see James celebrate songs spanning a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with ‘You’re Beautiful’, two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations.

Amongst the string of hit singles, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ will also include four new songs (‘Love Under Pressure’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Adrenaline’ and ‘I Came For Love’), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival. It also features stunning tracks from his latest Gold-selling album ‘Once Upon A Mind’, including ‘Cold’, and the heartbreaking ballad for his father, ‘Monster’.

James reflects; “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it “Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard)”, but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called “The Stars Beneath My Feet”. If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs. To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

James’ classic 2004 debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’, was recently named as one of the top ten best selling albums of that decade, and with ‘Once Upon A Mind’, James Blunt reinforced his reputation for writing honest, emotional songs that people can easily relate to. The album marked a return to what James Blunt does best – writing classic songs that touch both the heart and the head. Another side of James – his wit and charm – have in recent times been showcased via his always engaging Twitter account.

As well as his huge 2022 greatest hits UK arena tour, James Blunt and his band will be one of the highlights of this summer during his string of highly anticipated rescheduled UK dates. The tour includes a must-see date at the Royal Albert Hall on 23rd July, the first full-capacity concert at the venue as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

James Blunt plays the following 2022 UK arena dates:

February 2022

Thu 3rd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Fri 4th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Sat 5th LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena

Mon 7th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 8th HULL, Bonus Arena

Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM, Resort World

Fri 11th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 12th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 13th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo

2022 UK Arena dates pre-sale tickets go on sale HERE on Wednesday, 21st July @ 10.00am and general sale tickets are available HERE on Friday, 23rd July @ 10.00am.

‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ – Track Listing

1. Love Under Pressure

2. 1973

3. Wisemen

4. Same Mistake

5. You’re Beautiful

6. Monsters

7. Tears And Rain

8. Bonfire Heart

9. I Really Want You (live in New York)

10. The Truth

11. Heart To Heart

12. Champions

13. Postcards

14. No Bravery (live in London)

15. Adrenaline

16. Smoke Signals

17. Unstoppable

18. Goodbye My Lover

19. Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)

20. So Long, Jimmy

21. Carry You Home

22. The Greatest

23. High

24. Don’t Give Me Those Eyes

25. OK

26. Stay The Night

27. Bartender

28. Cold

29. Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)

30. I Came For Love

Further information can be found at www.jamesblunt.com