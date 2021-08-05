Missing Brighton girl, 16, found safe
A missing 16-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 5 August).
The force said: “Emily Batt, 16, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found and is safe.”
“The teenager had last been seen on Monday (2 August).”
Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding Emily yesterday (Wednesday 4 August), saying that she was believed to be travelling to London.
