Brighton & Hove Albion stun Burnley with second-half comeback

Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

After conceding after just two minutes the Albion, with goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister, came back to beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

England defender James Tarowski put Burnley ahead just two minutes into the new season as he headed home an Ashley Westwood corner. Probably the earliest Albion have conceded a goal at the start of a new campaign. The Seagulls were under pressure for a while as Westwood then Ben Mee, who hit the bar had chances to extend the home sides lead.

But Albion werw growing into the game Maupay, Pascal Gross and Yves Bissouma all having good chances and Solly March instrumental in a lot of Albion’s attacking play.

One player who struggled was new signing Enock Mwepu, he was replaced by Adam Lallana at half time.

Albion continued to dominate in the second half but still could not find the breakthrough needed. Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister replaced Leonardo Trossard and Yves Bissouma within five minutes from the 72 to 77 minute mark.