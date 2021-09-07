American blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa announces Brighton Centre concert

Celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa will return to tour the UK for the first time in three years, when he performs five concerts in April and May 2022, including an appearance at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Joe will also perform concerts at Glasgow SECC on Wednesday 20th April, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on Friday 22nd April, and two nights at the legendary Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 5th May and Friday 6th May.

A 48-hour ticket pre-sale will start at www.planetrocktickets.co.uk from Wednesday 8th September 2021. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 10th September from www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

You can also purchase your Brighton Centre concert tickets HERE.

The 2022 UK tour follows the news of Joe’s highly anticipated 15th solo studio album ‘Time Clocks’ released on 29th October 2021 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group in Europe and J&R Adventures in North America.

Joe’s 2022 UK tour will feature the guitarist performing alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing songs from his forthcoming studio album ‘Time Clocks’, as well as tracks from his vast catalogue of albums such as ‘Royal Tea’, ‘Redemption’, ‘Blues Of Desperation’ and ‘The Ballad Of John Henry’, plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.

“Joe Bonamassa is a seminal blues titan.” – Classic Rock Magazine

“Joe Bonamassa is remarkable.” – Uncut Magazine

“Smokin’ virtuosity.” – The Times

“Electrifying brilliance.” – Daily Star

“As with every gig I have seen him perform he shows that he loves the music

and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” – Music News

About Joe Bonamassa:

As a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative, and soulful body of work. Bonamassa’s career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter with over 40 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures.

Joe’s most recent album, ‘Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman’ is available now for streaming, CD, DVD and Blu-Ray. The DVD includes a film introduction narrated by actor Jeff Daniels. To order, visit shop.jbonamassa.com. The stellar performance from one of the world’s most legendary venues includes 12 incredible live tracks, featuring the best from his latest studio release ‘Royal Tea’, Joe’s 24th No.1 record on the Billboard Blues chart, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. It also includes 3 electrifying tracks from his 20th anniversary album ‘A New Day Now’. Joe is set to return to Ryman this October for two special nights kicking off his Autumn US tour.

In addition to his music and shows, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show ‘Different Shades Of Blue’ for Sirius XM’s Bluesville channel. Last year, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series ‘Live From Nerdville’ which currently has over 50 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube, and podcast outlets. With a new episode each week, Joe has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion, Peter Frampton, Fantastic Negrito, and is currently booking new guests for his 3rd season.

Last summer, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing music icon Dion’s critically acclaimed latest album ‘Blues With Friends’. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago’s reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor’s new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which debuted at No1 on the Billboard Blues chart. Earlier this month KTBA Records released the new single ‘If That Ain’t A Reason’ from Joanne Shaw Taylor’s upcoming new studio album. Stay tuned for future releases at ktbarecords.com