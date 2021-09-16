New covid case numbers in Brighton and Hove fall again

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has fallen again, with the director of public health crediting the effectiveness of the vaccination programme.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that in the seven days to today (Wednesday 16 September) the number of new covid-19 cases locally dropped by 18 per cent to 724.

This was the equivalent to a weekly rate of 248 cases for every 100,000 residents.

It was lower than the rate of 308 for England of 308 per hundred thousand people and the rate of 260 in the south east.

Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill urged anyone who had not had their jab to do so as soon as possible.

He said: “Living through this pandemic hasn’t been easy for any of us. But one bright star has been the NHS vaccination programme.

“Vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospital admission and serious illness.

“The NHS – helped by thousands of unpaid volunteers – has steadily and diligently delivered millions of vaccine shots so that now, although the coronavirus is still circulating, its impact has been greatly reduced.

“It’s been a magnificent achievement in a relatively short time.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken up the offer of vaccination. You are protecting other people as well as yourself.

“To all those who have yet to take the first step to get vaccinated I say, please don’t put it off any longer.

“The vaccines really are our strongest defence against this dangerous virus and the best way to best way to stay safe and healthy so we can all continue to enjoy life as normal.”