Man charged with serious assault on toddler

A Brighton man has been charged with seriously assaulting a two-year-old boy.

Jack Shaw, 25, of Fletching Close, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 2 September charged with GBH on the toddler between 1 October and 14 December, 2020.

A woman, Louise Baker, 24, of Springfield Rd, Brighton, is charged with child neglect in relation to the same child between the same dates.

Neither entered a plea before being committed on unconditional bail to Lewes Crown Court, where they will next appear on 30 September.

The alleged offending was reported to police in December. The boy had sustained bruising.