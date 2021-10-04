Main road closed after driver flees Hove crash

A main road in Hove was closed for hours after a driver fled from a crash at the weekend.

The car smashed into traffic lights by the ambulance station on the corner of the A270 Old Shoreham Road and St Joseph’s Close.

The driver disappeared before the emergency services reached the scene.

Sussex Police appealed for information about the crash this morning (Monday 4 October).

The force said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a single vehicle which had hit a traffic light signal at the junction of St Joseph’s Close and Old Shoreham Road, Hove, just before 5pm on Saturday 2 October.

“The driver had left the scene.

“Officers searched the area but no one was found and inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle’s occupant.

“If anyone has any information about the incident, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1029 of 02/10.”