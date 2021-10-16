Premier League Match Day 8 – Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion line up with Jakub Moder restored to the starting eleven.

Neal Maupay is up front on his own with Leandro Trossard most likely just behind him.

The back three of Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn and Shane Duffy will be joined by Marc Cucurella and Joel Veltman as wing backs.

The Seagulls will look to potentially consolidate a top four position.

Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross will occupy central midfield.