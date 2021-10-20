Brighton man charged with rape and two others arrested

A Brighton man has been charged with raping a woman, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 20 October).

The force said: “Police have charged a man with rape after a woman was attacked in Brighton.

​

Officers received a report that a woman in her twenties had been raped on the night of Thursday 23 September at a property in the city.

​

“Following an investigation, 28-year-old Ramees Akkara, of Upper Bevendean Avenue, Brighton, was arrested and charged with rape.

​

“He was remanded in custody after appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 5 October and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 2 November.

​

“Two local men, aged 23 and 44, have also been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on conditional bail while investigations continue.”

​

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Sussex Police will always treat reports of rape or sexual assault seriously and do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice.

​

“This incident has had a devastating effect on the young victim, but thanks to her bravery, the quick thinking of her friend and painstaking efforts from our detectives we have been able to secure a charge.

​

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

​

“If you have been the victim of rape, sexual assault or want to report any other crime, please contact us online via our website, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”