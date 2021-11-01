Brighton and Hove burglary suspect stays behind bars as he awaits trial

A man suspected of burgling several homes in Brighton and Hove has been ordered to stay behind bars as he awaits trial.

Terry Hughes, 45, of York Road, Hove, was arrested last week, charged with five burglaries and bought before a court.

Hughes, formerly of Roedale Road, Hollingdean, also faces a charge of fraudulently using a bank card and was remanded in custody to appear in court again later this month.

Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 1 November): “A Hove man has been charged with five counts of residential burglary after officers discovered a number of stolen items in his flat.

“Terry Hughes, 45, of York Road in Hove, was arrested by officers on Wednesday morning (27 October) on suspicion of burgling a property in Brunswick Road on Monday (25 October).

“​A search of Hughes’s home address uncovered stolen items, including bank cards, linked to four previous burglaries reported across Brighton and Hove during October.

“​Hughes was arrested and subsequently charged with five counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.

“​He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (29 October) and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing on Friday 26 November at a location to be determined.”

Temporary Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Thanks to the determination of our officers in following up several complex lines of inquiry, we have been able to charge a suspect who we believe is behind several local burglaries.

“We understand the impact burglaries have on victims and the community as a whole – and bringing perpetrators to justice is a key focus for Sussex Police.

“In this case we have also been able to return lost items to their rightful owners.

“Please do report burglaries or any other crimes to us online via the Sussex Police website, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”