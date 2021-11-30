Brighton tech business wins national award

A global business based in Brighton has been named Cloud Company of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

Hyve Managed Hosting, based in Richmond Parade, Brighton, picked up the accolade at the annual Storage, Digitisation and Cloud Awards, held in London.

The company was also shortlisted in the Excellence in Service category.

Hyve is an independent global cloud hosting provider offering tailored solutions to businesses and organisations such as the NHS, Capita, LG and Caffe Nero. It offers private cloud, enterprise cloud, colocation and security services.

In the 20 years since Hyve was started, it has built a 400-strong list of blue-chip clients and boasts a 4.9 excellent rating on Trustpilot.

Director and co-founder Jake Madders, 47, said: “As an independent company, it’s an honour to be counted among the best in the industry for the fourth year running.

“The team were so excited to get back to an in-person event – it’s great to see the world opening back up for business again.

“We’d like to congratulate all the shortlisted companies for the SDC Awards as we are all working together to help clients and the industry thrive during these difficult times.”

The annual Storage, Digitisation and Cloud Award is a leading IT event for recognising and rewarding the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data centre industry.