Lewes Psychedelic Festival is returning in January 2022

Posted On 01 Dec 2021 at 4:41 pm
Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2020 photo (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

What a way to start off the first month of a brand new year! Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings have today announced that the Lewes Psychedelic Festival will return on Saturday 29th January 2022 at the All Saints Centre, Friar’s Walk, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2LE.

The Lucid Dream

Lewes Psych Fest has a reputation for bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella. As ever, international visual artist Innerstrings will be bringing the visuals, turning both venues into a bath of swirling liquid light, not unlike being in a giant lava lamp.

ĠENN live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 1.10.21 (pics Guy Christie) (click pics to enlarge!)

After a year off, Lewes Psych Fest is bringing one of it’s most explosive line ups yet with a range of psych mayhem from Brighton’s finest psych wonders including genre boundary pushers, The Lucid Dream, the sisterhood of psychedelic textures, ĠENN, and Kosmische psych-rock humans, Melt Plastic Group.

Melt Plastic Group live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 15.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The current lineup features on the Main Stage:
The Lucid Dream
ĠENN
Melt Plastic Group
With more acts still to be announced!

Holy Magick live at All Saints Centre, Lewes 18.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Date: 29th January 6-11pm (Main Psych Room)
Afternoon events at Union Music Store and All Saints Centre (Small Psych Room) 3-5pm (Limited capacity), Bar/box office opens at 2-11pm.

Address: All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, BN7 2LE
Ticket price: £25 + Booking Fee/ 29, on the door (if available)
Outlets: See Tickets and Resident
Age restrictions – All ages welcome, under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult.

Immersion live at All Saints Centre, Lewes 18.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Note: There is limited capacity for all ticket holders on the Saturday afternoon in the Small Psych Room and at Union Music Store.
The bar serves local ales and good quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
There is a cloakroom available from 5.30pm Saturday for £1 a coat/bag, left at your own risk but there will be someone attending it the whole time.

Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2020 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Historically the festival has always sold out well in advance; so it is advisable to purchase your tickets early.

Tickets on sale: Friday 3rd of December at 10am at See Tickets, Resident, and Bella Union Vinyl Shop.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team attended the 2020 festival. Read our reviews HERE and HERE.

Lewes Psych festival links:
www.facebook.com/LewesPsychedelicFestival
www.instagram.com/lewespsychfest
twitter.com/lewespsychfest

2022 Festival flyer

