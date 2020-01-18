brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Lewes Psychedelic Festival – Day 1 report

Posted On 18 Jan 2020 at 1:18 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Vanishing Twin live at Lewes Psychedelic Festival 17.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

VANISHING TWIN + WAX MACHINE + SLEEPING CREATURES – WESTGATE CHAPEL, LEWES 17.01.20

This evening, the dearly beloved were gathered in a packed congregation within the hidden Westgate Chapel, which is located relatively close to Lewes Castle at the top of the High Street.

The Grade II* listed chapel was constructed in 1583 and converted 1698, and then altered and restored in the 19th century, so clearly we were in a fine building for the opening night of the two day Lewes Psychedelic Festival, which is organised by the Brighton based Melting Vinyl promoters each year.

Christmas collections

This evening is a taster event for around 70 lucky souls, prior to the main push tomorrow down nearby Lewes Railway Station at the All Saints Centre, where the sold out crowd will be witnessing sets from TVAM, Japanese Television, Pye Corner Audio, Oh Mama, and Holy Magick.

Photo summing up our evening – Wax Machine (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Our building this evening is known as Westgate (Tom Paine’s Chapel) and is run by volunteers and is most certainly a hidden gem which offers the perfect acoustics for such an event as the annual Lewes Psychedelic Festival.

Tonight, the chapel was displaying hymn numbers 194, 181, 35 and 201, but this most certainly was not the setlist for those gathered. It was a more modern affair. But when I say, more modern, I’m in fact mainly referring to sounds akin to those first heard circa 1970, but those that had tuned in, turned on and possibly dropped out.

On offer this evening we had Vanishing Twin, Wax Machine and Sleeping Creatures. We pulled up a pew and absorbed ourselves within the wonderful psychedelic world, which was visually assisted by local visual arts team of Innerstrings who are co-promoters of the event along with Melting Vinyl. International visual artists, Innerstrings, bathed the interior of Westgate Chapel in a bath of swirling liquid light, not unlike being in a giant lava lamp. We were set to go…..

Historically the Lewes Psych Fest has a founded reputation for bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella, and has always sold out of tickets well in advance. Suffice to stay the 2020 event has again maxxed out on capacity.

Sleeping Creatures live at Westgate Chapel, Lewes 17.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

First up this evening were Sleeping Creatures who are based in Brighton. They commenced their 35 minute set bang on time. The trio consists of Richard Allwood guitar, Sean Michael Cox guitar, and Jennie Howell drums. There are no vocals during this performance, just echoey, floaty improvisation with occasional distortion thrown into the mix.

The soundscapes ambled along and the Innerstrings projections were certainly doing their job and certain sections of the crowd closed their eyes and were whisked away to the happy world of 1970.

Facebook / Bandcamp / YouTube

Wax Machine live at Westgate Chapel, Lewes 17.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Next up were Brighton’s very own psychedelic time-warp specialists Wax Machine, who commenced their 33 minute set five minutes early at 8:55pm.

Here is a two boy, two girl band that are clearly sporting the ‘children of the sun’ look that no-one ever sports anymore. Surely some of their garments are originals, they look that convincing, especially their bass player! Why aren’t they based in Woodstock or Glastonbury you may ask? Simple, Brighton’s THE place to be musically!

Accompanying their retro hippy look is their music which includes chimes and flute and certainly had a nod to the early prog sound drenched in spiritual jazz. It reminded me of an old black and white 1970 video I watched years ago of very early Kraftwerk on a TV show with the kids sitting on the floor grooving out. If NEU! and the first two Kraftwerk albums, (the ‘forgotten’ ones with the red and green traffic cone covers) are you bag, then you will be contented to watch Wax Machine all day long. Clearly folk roots Krautrock is a big thing in their houses. We were read the sermon from the vocalist little black book and the congregation enjoyed it.

You can catch them live in Brighton at their forthcoming ‘Earthsong Of Silence’ album launch up at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 21st March – tickets HERE.

Facebook / Bandcamp / YouTube / Soundcloud / Twitter

Vanishing Twin live at Westgate Chapel, Lewes 17.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Heading the bill this evening were Vanishing Twin who formed in 2015 and were making a welcome return to Lewes Psych Fest. They got their set underway six minutes early at 9:54pm, and met the 11pm curfew, by concluding 53 minutes later at 10:47pm. This must have met the approval of those rushing to get public transport after an entertaining evening.

Their Facebook page lists five band members, namely Cathy Lucas, Valentina Magaletti, Elliott Arndt, Phil MFU, Susumu Mukai, however, there were only 4 in attendance at the front this evening. We had for one night only Cedric sitting in on drums instead of Valentina. The band members may come from Japan, Italy, France and America, but they have all made England their home. Thus we get a fine combination of sounds delivered as one complete unit.

I most certainly have to flag up that it was well worth venturing out on a cold January night simply for the four minutes of wonderful dreamy escapist joy that is the song ‘Magician’s Success’ which is found on the latest album ‘The Age Of Immunology’. It was introduced by a barefooted Cathy with a whisper as “a pop song for you”. Sitting there, I was astounded as to how this track was not a long lost song from Broadcast or even Slowdive, Saint Etienne or Stereolab. No wonder Natasha Youngs co-owner of Brighton’s Resident music was in attendance! You can always find Broadcast albums still in stock in her shop!

For Vanishing Twin, there was dancing in the main aisle to their occasional early Kraftwerk style motorik beat. I had earlier observed a small passage within one of their compositions that most certainly reminded me of Gary Numan’s ‘Cry The Clock Said’, which was most pleasant indeed.

They are clearly an experimental lot and draw on sounds outside of the usual pop vocabulary, aided by the use of obscure drum machines, home-made electronics, and the like. Thus invoking the esoteric psychedelia of lost soundtracks, radiophonic experiments and minimal music orchestras.

Here is a band that I would enjoy seeing perform live again.

Facebook / Bandcamp / Website / Twitter / Spotify

Lewes Psych festival links:
Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

Concert flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
January 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

Top tips for a happy and healthy Brighton Pride

Posted On03 Aug 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com