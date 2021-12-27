Main road closed as fire crews help patient to ambulance in Hove

A main road was closed in Hove this morning (Monday 27 December) as fire crews helped a patient out of a building to a waiting ambulance.

And shortly afterwards two of the same crews were rescuing someone trapped in a lift in a shop in the centre of Brighton.

Three fire engines were sent to the premises in Old Shoreham Road, near the corner of The Drive, at 9.27am.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were assisting the South East Coast Ambulance Service to get a patient from the premises to hospital.”

The fire service said that they routinely provide practical assistance for ambulance crews in these situations.

All three crews were from Preston Circus, in Brighton, including one with the aerial ladder platform which was present but not required.

The fire crews were finished at 10.10am.

Shortly after 11am two fire engines were sent from Preston Circus to the Clock Tower branch of Boots, on the corner of North Street and Queen’s Road, in Brighton.

They were asked to rescue someone trapped in a customer lift at the store.