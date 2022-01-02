MAC-nificent – Brighton & Hove Albion gain first ever win at Everton

Everton 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion got off to a great start in 2022 by beating Everton and heaping pressure on Toffees boss Rafael Benitez.

The Seagulls took the lead after three minutes. Alexis Mac Allister prodded home after Neal Maupay headed down a Joel Veltman cross.

Everton, who had not played for a few weeks because of covid restrictions, were being overrun by Albion. Jonjoe Kenny received an early yellow card.

On 20 minutes, England keeper Jordan Pickford flapped at Mac Allister’s corner and Dan Burn doubled Albion’s lead.

Before Albion could finish celebrating, Enock Mwepu upended the Toffees’ Anthony Gordon. But England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin blasted his penalty high and wide via the crossbar.

Albion held out until half time as Everton continued to frustrate their fans.

Gordon scored for the Toffees early in the second half courtesy of a sizeable deflection from Adam Lallana.

It appeared that Everton were working their way back into the game – until a super strike for Mac Allister put Albion 3-1 in front.

Gordon pulled a second goal back almost straight away.

Despite a resurgence from Everton, who desperately tried to level, the Seagulls held on for a notable victory.

Brighton proudly sit eighth in the Premier League