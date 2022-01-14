Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0

The first half at the Amex has been played in a fantastic atmosphere and the Albion should be a least 2-0 up.

Leandro Trossard had a great chance after latching on to a through ball but when clean through he hit his shot straight at Palace keeper Jack Butland.

The game sprang to life in the last five minutes of the half with an innocuous-looking challenge by Will Hughes on Joel Veltman.

After much deliberation and VAR checks, referee Rob Jones awarded Albion a penalty but Pascal Gross missed.

From the resulting corner, Neal Maupay bundled the ball home but, after a VAR check, he was adjudged to have fouled Butland.

It’s 0-0 with all to play for.