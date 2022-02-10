Millie Manders & The Shutup announce return to Brighton & Hove

Millie Manders And The Shutup played their first full headline UK tour last autumn in celebration of the release of their debut album, ‘Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’. Most of the tour, which included several O2 Academy shows, was sold out and cemented the band’s position as one of the most essential and exhilarating live bands in the country, with the rapturous receptions from audiences being matched by the reviews and press and radio coverage. Read the Brighton & Hove News review HERE.

“Our first headline tour was nothing short of mind blowing,” says Millie. “As a band, we could never have imagined so many people coming out to see us and just how many voices we would hear singing our songs with us. We have made lifelong friends and incredible memories that we will always cherish.”

Having previously announced they will support Less Than Jake on their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour in March and April alongside Skinny Lister and The Toasters, Millie Manders And The Shutup have now announced their ‘Toot Sweet Tour’ for June this year, which includes a welcome return to The Brunswick (1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF) on Wednesday the 8th.

Manders And The Shutup June 2022 tour dates:

Wed 01 NEWPORT Le Pub

Thu 02 WESTON-SUPER-MARE Brit Bar

Fri 03 DERBYSHIRE Under the Castle

Sat 04 MORECAMBE Nice N Sleazy

Sun 05 ARGYLE Punk on The Peninsula

Tue 07 ST ALBANS The Horn

Wed 08 BRIGHTON Brunswick

Thu 09 READING Face Bar

Fri 10 LONDON Dublin Castle TBC

Sat 11 SALISBURY Winchester Gate

Sun 12 ABBOTSHAM The Big Sheep

Wed 15 NORTHWICH Salty Dog

Thu 16 STAFFORD Redrum

Fri 17 NOTTINGHAM Old Cold Store

Sat 18 LEEDS Key Club

Sun 19 BLACKPOOL The Waterloo

Tickets: www.millie-manders.com

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find them on YouTube HERE.

Further info can be found at millie-manders.com

The band have also announced a new range of merchandise and a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for a new van so they can get to all the gigs they have lined up. Faff, their previous van, recently gave up the ghost after a long period of loyal service, as Millie explains:

“Faff ferried us for six years. We went around the UK multiple times and over to the EU, clocking up thousands of miles. It was broken; it beeped every time we locked it; it was draughty; and it was home. Faff started making some strange wheezy noises on 4 February just outside Ealing, rolled off the motorway, stopped and we couldn’t revive it. The teeth on the drive shaft completely sheared off and ruined not only the gearbox but also the clutch. Faff was a wonderful little can of quirks and we will miss it. RIP Faff.”

Merchandise: milliemanders.bigcartel.com/category/van-fund

GoFundMe: gofund.me/d3d7a6cf

Fronted by Millie’s incredible vocal dexterity and backed by grinding guitars, irresistible horns and a huge amount of pop appeal, Millie Manders And The Shutup shows are renowned for their power and energy. With the launch of their debut album, accompanying videos for its six singles, and a commitment that there will never be plastic wrapping on any merchandise or release, the band are striving to make a difference whilst keeping us brilliantly enthralled.

With extensive support from BBC Introducing and Radio X and appearances at notable festivals such as Boomtown and Rebellion, Millie Manders And The Shutup have propelled themselves into the consciousness of both the public and the music industry alike. With lyrics that discuss loss, betrayal, anger, anxiety, heartbreak, bitterness, the environment, and political unrest, they inspire the questioning of social norms with a cross-genre punk that has become irresistible.

‘Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’ is available on CD and vinyl formats from millie-manders.com alongside a range of limited-edition clothing and artwork that raises funds for NHS Charities Together, The Survivors Trust (the umbrella charity for survivors of rape and sexual abuse) and the mental health charities Mind and Papyrus.