Here’s ‘Temptation’….. a Brighton concert by Heaven 17

Synthpop legends, Heaven 17, are looking forward to heading on down to Brighton seafront once again. They will be performing live on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the ever popular Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive, where they last appeared there back on 10th June 2017. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance – Read our review HERE.

That wasn’t the last time they appeared in Brighton, as they were very special guests of Squeeze at the Brighton Centre concert on 26th October 2019 – our review of both bands is HERE.

These days, the core of Heaven 17 is frontman Glenn Gregory and synth legend Martyn Ware. They used to be a trio back in the day, but Ian Craig Marsh left the band back in 2007. Both keyboardists Martyn and Ian jumped ship from The Human League in 1980 and thus left remaining members Phil Oakey and Philip Adrian Wright high and dry on the keyboard front.

When you go to a Heaven 17 concert, you will almost immediately become aware of the definite chemistry between Glenn and Martyn, as singer Glenn tends to take the mickey out of Martyn quite a bit, but in a jovial working class Sheffield lads banter kinda way.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Heaven 17 will play the exact same set for their 2022 gig as they did last time at the Concorde 2. Have a look at how impressive a list this is:

‘Circus Of Death’, ‘(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang’, ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’, ‘Geisha Boys And Temple Girls’, ‘Let’s All Make A Bomb’, ‘Come Live With Me’, ‘Play To Win’, ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’, ‘I’m Gonna Make You Fall In Love With Me’, ‘I’m Your Money’, ‘Boys Keep Swinging’, ‘Let Me Go!’, ‘Penthouse And Pavement’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Being Boiled’.

Support on the night will come from Magnetic Skies, who we saw live with Altered Images – Read our review HERE.

Purchase your tickets for the Heaven 17 Concorde 2 Saturday 28th May 2022 concert

For more information on Heaven 17