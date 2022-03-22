Pop-music-agitator Dorian Electra coming to Brighton

Pop-music-agitator Dorian Electra will shortly be embarking on their ‘My Agenda’ UK/EU tour and they will be playing a show at Brighton’s Patterns on Sunday 10th April.

Following the success of Dorian’s critically-acclaimed 2020 project ‘My Agenda‘ in which they examine the ‘crisis in masculinity,’ queer identity, and the turbulent and rapidly shifting landscape of political ideology in the age of the internet, their tour promises to adjust the artistic format for conveying these powerful messages in an increasingly theatrical manner. With the recent project featuring production from the likes of Dylan Brady, d0llywood1, umru, Count Baldor, Clarence Clarity, Sega Bodega, the music that Dorian will be filing venues with nationwide this tour boasts a mastery of genres from hardcore, metal and dubstep, right through to pop and epic baroque.

Since the release of ’My Agenda’, Dorian has remained in the zeitgeist: last February they appeared on the remix of Rebecca Black‘s ’Friday’ alongside the YouTube pop-star, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3. They also turned heads when they collaborated with Pussy Riot and Dylan Brady for a brilliant track called ‘Toxic’, before appearing in the Freak City SS21 Toxic World fashion show and later appearing on Lady Gaga’s ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ remix project, contributing their own ‘Dorian Electra Remix’ of the track ‘Replay’.

Purchase your Dorian Electra tickets for the Brighton concert HERE or HERE.

Find out more at www.dorianelectra.com