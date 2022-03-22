BREAKING NEWS

Pop-music-agitator Dorian Electra coming to Brighton

Posted On 22 Mar 2022 at 5:12 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Dorian Electra is heading to Brighton (pic Lance Williams, retouch by XAiLA @xai__la)

Pop-music-agitator Dorian Electra will shortly be embarking on their ‘My Agenda’ UK/EU tour and they will be playing a show at Brighton’s Patterns on Sunday 10th April.

Patterns will host the Dorian Electra performance (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Following the success of Dorian’s critically-acclaimed 2020 projectMy Agenda in which they examine the ‘crisis in masculinity,’ queer identity, and the turbulent and rapidly shifting landscape of political ideology in the age of the internet, their tour promises to adjust the artistic format for conveying these powerful messages in an increasingly theatrical manner. With the recent project featuring production from the likes of Dylan Brady, d0llywood1, umru, Count Baldor, Clarence Clarity, Sega Bodega, the music that Dorian will be filing venues with nationwide this tour boasts a mastery of genres from hardcore, metal and dubstep, right through to pop and epic baroque.

‘My Agenda Deluxe’ project cover art

Since the release of  ’My Agenda’,  Dorian has remained in the zeitgeist: last February they appeared on the remix of Rebecca Black‘s ’Friday alongside the YouTube pop-star, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3. They also turned heads when they collaborated with Pussy Riot and Dylan Brady for a brilliant track called Toxic, before appearing in the Freak City SS21 Toxic World fashion show and later appearing on Lady Gaga’s Dawn Of Chromatica’  remix project, contributing their own ‘Dorian Electra Remix’ of the trackReplay.

Purchase your Dorian Electra tickets for the Brighton concert HERE or HERE.

Find out more at www.dorianelectra.com

Full tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com