Tickets on sale for Women’s Euro football matches in Brighton

Tickets have gone on sale for the finals of the Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament including the three matches due to be played in Brighton.

England are scheduled to play their second group stage match against Norway at the American Express Community Stadium, in Falmer, on Monday 11 July, with an 8pm kick-off.

And on Friday 15 July, Norway are due to return for their final group stage fixture against Austria, also with an 8pm start.

Norway could prove to be formidable opponents, having reached the final six times and won the tournament twice. England also face Northern Ireland in their group.

And if England win their group, they could return to the Amex on Wednesday 20 July for a quarter-final match against Denmark, Finland, Germany or Spain, kicking off at 8pm again.

The final is scheduled for Sunday 31 July at 5pm at Wembley Stadium.

The tournament organisers said that it “promises to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history”.

And Brighton and Hove City Council said that fans “will be able to watch some of the best players in the world compete including England’s all-time top goal scorer Ellen White, who will be looking to add to her record when the Lionesses come to Brighton”.

Councillor Martin Osborne, who co-chairs the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting such a prestigious sporting event in the city this summer and are working hard to provide an exciting and memorable experience for our residents and visitors.

“With the world’s best players on display and a record number of tickets on offer for matches, the atmosphere for Women’s Euro 22 promises to be something special.

“The tournament always delivers great football moments, and the stage is set for Brighton to provide fans with an opportunity to experience those first-hand.

“And with tickets ranging from £5 to £50, a family of four can watch some of the world’s best players from just £30.”

More than 350,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament in the pre-sale public ballot and group bookings stage.

Sixteen nations are due to take part in this year’s tournament at nine venues across England including the Amex, Old Trafford and Wembley.

To buy tickets, go to www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing.