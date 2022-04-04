One of Brighton’s last restriction-free areas asked if they want permit parking



Residents in Hollingdean are being asked if they would like a parking scheme.

An online survey has been launched, and is the first stage in introducing parking permits in one of the few areas of the city left without restrictions.

Should residents back residents only parking, Brighton and Hove City Council will then consult them on detailed designs.

At this stage, the survey on the council website asks also asks if people would rather see a full scheme or “light touch” – when parking is restricted for one hour, twice a day.

There is also the option to restrict parking for five or seven days a week.

Hollingdean has experienced increased parking from cars displaced when the zone 10 “light touch” parking scheme was launched in the Surrenden Road area.

Road markings and signs were introduced over three weeks in October and November last year.

Labour councillor Theresa Fowler, who represents Hollingdean and Stanmer ward, pushed for double yellow lines along Davey Drive after drivers started parking on both sides of the road last November.

Her husband was on a 50 bus that could not go up Davey Drive due to the parked cars.

People living in the Davey Drive and Horton Road area have complained of smashed wing mirrors, limited visibility for children walking to school and lack of parking near their homes.

Councillor Fowler also suggested that some vehicles may have come from a car-free student development in Hollingdean Road.

Horton Road and Hollingdean Road are listed on the Road Trip Heroes website and app, alerting drivers to free parking in Brighton and Hove.

The Coombe Road area zone U parking scheme also impacted when it was introduced last year, pushing more people seeking free parking into Hollingdean.

Speaking at the time, Councillor Fowler said: “There are also reports of someone parking a work van overnight and at weekends and then getting into a car.

“So this is also possibly related to the increase in having a second car or van, and so, rather than paying for two permits, they are using Hollingdean to park for free.

“I believe things are getting dangerous all over Hollingdean as cars are now parking dangerously on every corner at Hollingbury Rise as well.”

The initial public consultation is open on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website until Friday, 6 May.