Champions League we’re having a say – Albion stun Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion are having a real say in who qualifies for the Champions League, after beating Tottenham today and dispatching Arsenal last weekend.

Leandro Trossard scored Albion’s winner in the 89th minute after the Seagulls controlled large parts of the contest.

The Seagulls have now accumulated 40 points, with still six games to play, and sit 10th in the Premier League.

Albion’s six match poor run of no wins is well as truly behind as another impressive display and almost effortless possession play shocked Spurs.

The Seagulls made opportunities in the first half as a packed midfield spearheaded by Pascal Gross who looked to have a play maker role.

Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Aliister combined well to set up Enock Mwepu who saw his effort blocked by Spurs Ben Davies.

Mac Allister had a half chance and Moses Caicedo was busying witn clever passes to Leondro Trossard and Mwepu, but Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was equal to any further efforts.

Dejan Kulusevski was lucky to receive just a yellow card as he appeared to catch Marc Cucurella in the face with his arm.

When Tottenham did get forward both Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman were marshalling Harry Kane and Hueng Min Son well.

Dunk also made a good back from Son early in the second half.

Albion continued to have a majority of the possession as the second half went on – Danny Welbeck who replaced Mwepu at halftime, worked well to create chances for Trossard and Bissouma.

A rare Spurs chance came after Pierre Hojbjerg flashed a ball across the face of goal that Kane just couldn’t reach.

Solly March who replaced Lamptey provided a great cross which Welbeck couldn’t get on the end of, then Bissouma dispossessed Kane and found Trossard who pulled his shot wide, with around 4 minutes left.

Albion’s winner was a little fortuitous, it looked like Welbeck had been dispossessed, but Christain Romero and Emerson Royal got in a tangle and Trossard was able to race clear and fire a shot past Lloris, to shock Spurs fans and players alike.

Albion are playing superbly and next travel to Manchester City and could very well upset the rhythm of the current Champions as they look to retain their title.

The Seagulls now have a great chance to achieve the highest ever finish in their 121 year history.