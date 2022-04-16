Premier League Match Day 32- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

As Albion travel to Spurs today, it is possible that the false 9 scenario is back on the table.

Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay are both on the bench.

Graham Potter again packs the midfield with Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Moses Caicedo, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard.

The Seagulls are looking for a first win at the new Tottenham Stadium.