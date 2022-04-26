Rescued seal pup treated for flipper wounds

A seal pup rescued from Hove beach yesterday is being treated at a wildlife hospital for minor wounds.

It’s thought another seal or possibly a dog nipped the young seal, which was found on the beach at about 2.20pm.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called, and a volunteer stayed with the seal and kept members of the public away.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue later came to assist, and the seal was taken to their casualty centre in Lewes for treatment.

A spokeswoman for BDMLR said: “It’s been checked over and it does have some wounds. It’s been treated and given some antibiotics and pain relief.

“It’s fine – apart from the wounds, it’s in good health and it’s quite feisty.

“The wounds are probably bites from another seal or a dog. They’re to its rear flippers which is usually because they have been nipped by another animal.”

The seal, which is a healthy weight, is now set to stay at a wildlife hospital until it can be released back into the sea.

Anyone who finds a stranded seal should call BDMLR on 01825 765546.