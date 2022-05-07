Preview: Bad Luck Cabaret

Laurie Black is back at the Fringe with her Bad Luck Cabaret. Always a fantastic selection of cabaret artists playing with her. Laurie has some very talented friends and great taste as a show compere and organizer. She always creates a buzzing atmosphere and makes the evening a lot of fun. Of course, there is also her own act to watch and you can get swept away into her fantasy world of dark synth pop with some kick ass social commentary.

Catch her for two nights only. At the Spiegeltent on 08 May and with full band at the Bosco (in the Spiegel enclosure) on 04 June

https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/bad-luck-cabaret-116970/