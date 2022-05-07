BREAKING NEWS

Preview: Bad Luck Cabaret

Posted On 07 May 2022 at 4:21 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Laurie Black is back at the Fringe with her Bad Luck Cabaret. Always a fantastic selection of cabaret artists playing with her. Laurie has some very talented friends and great taste as a show compere and organizer. She always creates a buzzing atmosphere and makes the evening a lot of fun. Of course, there is also her own act to watch and you can get swept away into her fantasy world of dark synth pop with some kick ass social commentary.
Catch her for two nights only. At the Spiegeltent on 08 May and with full band at the Bosco (in the Spiegel enclosure) on 04 June

https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/bad-luck-cabaret-116970/

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Eleanor Conway: Talk Dirty To Me

Posted On07 May 2022

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com