Preview: Aaaaaaaargh! It’s a Bonanza of Comedy from Around the Fringe By Laughing Horse Comedy 14 May 2022, 17.45, Caroline of Brunswick

Posted On 14 May 2022 at 11:21 am
I am looking forward to this showcase. It is always hit and miss with comedy but last week there were far more hits than misses. I ended up watching the full show by one of the acts immediately after. It was great. Catch this showcase every Saturday and Sunday upstairs at the Caroline of Brunswick at 17.45.

https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/aaaaaaaargh-its-a-bonanza-of-comedy-from-around-the-fringe-124319/

