Plans for new specialist secondary school in Brighton edge forward

Plans for a specialist school secondary for autistic children and young people can move forward after receiving unanimous support from councillors.

Work can start on turning the Cedar Centre – a special school that closed in 2018 – into a satellite site for Hill Park, Portslade, a school for children with learning disabilities.

The satellite site would provide secondary education for autistic children who do not have learning disabilities but have anxiety and mental health issues.

The proposal is in response to pressure on Brighton and Hove City Council to provide secondary school places for autistic students who do not have learning disabilities.

Dozens of them do not attend mainstream schools or the specialist units within them but are educated outside Brighton and Hove by independent providers.

A report to the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Monday (13 June) gave more detail about the past 12 months.

It said that the number of pupils fitting the criteria had risen from 27 to 44, with the cost rising from £890,000 a year to £1.44 million today.

A senior council official, Georgina Clarke-Green, the assistant director of health, special educational needs and disability services, said: “It’s not good for them, particularly and most importantly, because they’re not here in the city with their peers and their communities.

“Also, in local authority terms, it’s not good value for money. I would prefer investing in our local provision.”

She said that it was not possible to have more classrooms or to increase class sizes at Hill Park, in Foredown Road, Portslade.

But the council, she said, was looking at other opportunities to expand another of the city’s “outstanding special schools”.

Hill Park head Rachel Burstow told the committee that the old Cedar Centre site, in Lynchet Close, Hollingdean, would not look like a school but would include a hairdressers, café and allotment.

She said that parents were already contacting her to secure places for their children at the new centre because existing places were already oversubscribed.

She said: “There are students that cannot manage mainstream – and they would also struggle to access environments such as the Cullum Centre (at Hove Park) or the Swan Centre (at BACA).

“Anything that looks school-like is very anxiety-provoking for them. The focus of the new provision is that we’re going to make it look least like a formal school setting as we can both inside and out.”

Ms Burstow said that the pandemic seemed to have made the situation worse for students with anxiety issues, with a growing need for specialist provision locally.

Conservative councillor Vanessa Brown said: “We have 44 young people fitting this profile and we were concerned that perhaps 30 places may still be short – but there are other plans in mind.

“This satellite school will make a saving for the council but that is not the most important consideration. We do believe this will be a far better option for our young people who will be able to stay in the city.”

Labour councillor Les Hamilton said that he backed the project but raised concerns about special educational needs provision in mainstream schools.

He said: “I do hope, as well as this ‘high needs’ money going into this, that there will be some provision to increase the amount of education that some of my constituents’ children are having because they are not getting what I would think is a fair crack at the whip.

“I hope the high needs money can go towards helping these children who often need virtually one-to-one attention, which financially the schools have a job to provide.”

Building work on the new site is expected to start next January, with students due to join the school in September next year.