As rail strikes start, what services are due to run?

Britain’s train operators have released plans for how they expect to alter their services during this week’s rail strikes.

Rail workers are walking out today Tuesday (21 June), Thursday and Saturday – but there will also be disruption tomorrow, Friday and Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of each of the local operator’s plan for strike days.

…

Gatwick Express

There will be no service on strike days.

Passengers travelling to Gatwick Airport from London can use Southern or Thameslink trains.

A Sunday service on the Gatwick Express will run on the days after the strikes, with late starts and early finishes.

Southern

Much of the network will be shut down on strike days.

Services will run on the Brighton main line to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon, via Crystal Palace.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

Thameslink

There will be far fewer trains than normal on strike days.

Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

Great Western Railway

A number of services will not be running on strike days, including all those in Cornwall and Devon and on the South Wales main line, Heart of Wessex line, Severn Beach line, North Cotswolds line and South Cotswolds line.

More than half the planned trains from London to Castle Cary from tomorrow to Friday have been cancelled.