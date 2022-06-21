BREAKING NEWS

As rail strikes start, what services are due to run?

Posted On 21 Jun 2022 at 4:55 am
By :
Comment: 0

Britain’s train operators have released plans for how they expect to alter their services during this week’s rail strikes.

Rail workers are walking out today Tuesday (21 June), Thursday and Saturday – but there will also be disruption tomorrow, Friday and Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of each of the local operator’s plan for strike days.

Gatwick Express

There will be no service on strike days.

Passengers travelling to Gatwick Airport from London can use Southern or Thameslink trains.

A Sunday service on the Gatwick Express will run on the days after the strikes, with late starts and early finishes.

Southern

Much of the network will be shut down on strike days.

Services will run on the Brighton main line to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon, via Crystal Palace.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

Thameslink

There will be far fewer trains than normal on strike days.

Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

Great Western Railway

A number of services will not be running on strike days, including all those in Cornwall and Devon and on the South Wales main line, Heart of Wessex line, Severn Beach line, North Cotswolds line and South Cotswolds line.

More than half the planned trains from London to Castle Cary from tomorrow to Friday have been cancelled.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com