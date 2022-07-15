BREAKING NEWS

Tombstoning warning after two jump off Palace Pier

Posted On 15 Jul 2022 at 12:22 pm
Rescuers have warned of the dangers of tombstoning after two people got into trouble after jumping off the Palace Pier last night.

The RNLI said the pair had a lucky escape, particularly as they jumped in while the tide was low.

Brighton RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 6.07pm last night but stood down en route when it was confirmed both the jumpers were okay.

Operations Mmanager Roger Cohen MBE said: “Jumping from piers and groynes, known as tombstoning, can be incredibly dangerous at any state of the tide for a number of reasons such as submerged rocks and strong currents.

“We realise that it’s tempting to jump from height into the water, especially with such great weather but submerged items may not be visible and could cause serious injury if you hit them.

“The shock of cold water may also make it difficult to swim and in some places strong currents might sweep you away.”

