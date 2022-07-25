Tailbacks after crash on A23 north of Brighton
Posted On 25 Jul 2022 at 2:01 pm
Comment: 0
Drivers have been warned to expect tailbacks on the A23 after a lunchtime crash a few miles north of Brighton.
The A23 is blocked northbound, according to highways bosses, after what appeared to be a single car crash.
A black Honda Civic was reported to have flipped over near Hickstead, with traffic queuing back to Pyecombe.
As a result of the crash, there was reported to be oil on the road between the B2117 Brighton Road, Albourne junction, and the B2118 at Sayers Common.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.