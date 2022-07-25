Tailbacks after crash on A23 north of Brighton

Drivers have been warned to expect tailbacks on the A23 after a lunchtime crash a few miles north of Brighton.

The A23 is blocked northbound, according to highways bosses, after what appeared to be a single car crash.

A black Honda Civic was reported to have flipped over near Hickstead, with traffic queuing back to Pyecombe.

As a result of the crash, there was reported to be oil on the road between the B2117 Brighton Road, Albourne junction, and the B2118 at Sayers Common.