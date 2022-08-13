Three dogs rescued after fire in Peacehaven
Posted On 13 Aug 2022 at 12:00 pm
Three dogs were rescued after a fire in Peacehaven yesterday (Friday 12 August).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters “were called to reports of a fire affecting the outside of a house on The Bricky in Peacehaven at 11.46am”.
The fire service said: “Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a main jet.
“Three dogs were rescued and no reports of injuries.”
