'Pub In The Park' postponed until 2023

Posted On 09 Sep 2022
Pub In The Park is coming to Brighton

The biggest foodie event of the year Pub In The Park in Brighton has been postponed until 2023. It was due to be rolling into Preston Park on 16th – 18th September, with a whole host of superstar chef talent including Marco Pierre White, Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Jodie Kidd, Atul Kochhar, The Tanner Brothers, Lisa Goodwin Allen,  Chris Baber, Sophie Gordon and more who were set to whet your appetite.

There was also to be a host of music acts performing including The Human League, Soul II Soul Soundsystem, Russell Small, Melanie C, Toploader, Lucy Munden, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Stereo MC’s, Gabrielle, Dodgy, The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and Two Weeks In Nashville.

For more information, visit  www.pubintheparkuk.com

