Brighton YouTuber turns pastime to profit

A Brighton YouTuber is one of a growing number who are turning their passions into profits – and she has spoken about how she did it.

Gabriella Lindley created the online home decor and stationery shop Juniper Moon during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I always had a strong interest in art while I was growing up and, when the pandemic hit, I decided to go back to my roots and take up art as a hobby to pass the time.

“It very quickly turned into something I wanted to pursue as a career and I thought of my small business, Juniper Moon.

“I opened a storefront with Shopify and designed art prints, stickers, enamel pins and so many more products to sell.

“The ability to now link my shop to my videos allows my audience to shop pretty much instantaneously too, so if they see a new launch they love it’s right there to buy.”

Others have turned their hobby into a money-making venture, with the rising cost of living providing a spur.

Eric Jong and Adam Sayner, from GroCycle, in Devon, post videos on YouTube about their low-tech mushroom-growing business.

They use YouTube Shopping on Shopify which allows merchants to sell their products via live streams and videos, among other methods.

Viewers can, for example, go to a “product shelf” below videos to find out more about products.

Mr Jong said: “When finally in September 2019 the first video went out, the aim was to get to 1,000 subscribers – a big moment.

“Now, 3.6 million views in, we love putting out monthly videos on mushroom-growing and love serving the close-knit community of growers, who share our fascination with all things mushrooms.”

He said that people could find a wealth of free information about mushrooms on both the GroCycle website and the YouTube channel.

Budding sellers also have a range of other options when selling their products online, with websites such as Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and eBay also in the mix.

Those expecting to make only small sums should be aware of the “trading allowance”. There is a tax exemption of up to £1,000 a year for people with a trading income from self-employment or casual services, such as babysitting or gardening.

More information about whether this could apply can be found on the Revenue and Customs (HMRC) website.