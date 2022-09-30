From The Jam, Buzzcocks, Big Country & Mick Talbot to play on same bill at Brighton Centre

This afternoon it has been announced by concert promoters AGMP that on Saturday 3rd December 2022 From The Jam will be performing live at the Brighton Centre for the ‘Beat Surrender’ 40th Anniversary tour and that it will also feature Mick Talbot (The Style Council) as well as very special guests Buzzcocks AND Big Country.

From The Jam are led by Bruce Foxton (original bass player and songwriter with The Jam) and Russell Hastings, who will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s final 1982 farewell tour ‘Beat Surrender’. The final single by The Jam, ‘Beat Surrender’ was released in November 1982 and went straight into the UK charts at No.1.

Mick Talbot from The Style Council will be playing with From The Jam for this very special show.

Very special guests on the tour are Punk Rock legends Buzzcocks who formed in 1976. Buzzcocks released a slew of successful singles such as ‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’, ‘Harmony in my Head’, ‘What Do I Get?’, ‘Love You More’, ‘Everybody’s Happy Nowadays’ and more.

Also joining this date are Big Country, who broke massively worldwide in 1983 with the release of the album’s classic singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over 2 million copies and driving ‘The Crossing’ to 3 prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA. The album reached No.3 in the UK; overseas, it hit No.4 in Canada and No.18 in the US.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 7th October at 10am. You can purchase them from the Brighton Centre box office at www.brightoncentre.co.uk or from the usual ticket agencies.

www.fromthejamofficial.com

bigcountry.co.uk

www.buzzcocks.com