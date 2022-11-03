Former Albion manager in bid to become Hove school governor

A former Albion manager is in the running to become a school governor at a Hoveschool.

Mark McGhee managed Brighton and Hove Albion for three years between 2003 and 2006. Most recently, he was managing Dundee until the end of this year’s season.

Now, he is applying to be a parent governor at Cardinal Newman School.

All parents at the school are being asked to vote for one of five candidates to represent them on the governing panel.

Mr McGhee said: “I have recently retired after a fifty-year career in professional football. The free time I now have allows me to consider the role of parent governor at Cardinal Newman School.

“As a football manager my strengths are in leadership, motivation, communication and team building. These feature prominently in the school’s ethos.

“I believe that my experience in these areas can be a great asset to the board of Governors.

“As a football manager I aspired to develop talent but also to produce responsible adults. This mission transfers perfectly to the school environment.

“I have worked extensively in the media and I am an experienced public speaker. I spent two years as a parent governor at Lewes New School.

“Throughout my football career I have maintained a PDP as well as continuing with other interests outside of football. I recently passed (with Distinction) the LMA Diploma in Football Management at Liverpool University.”