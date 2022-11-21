Synthpop legends Blancmange move Brighton gig to Worthing

Synthpop legends Blancmange have strangely decided to not only move venues for their local up and coming Sussex concert, but also to move towns as well. Their 27-date UK tour titled ‘Private View’, after their new album, was to return to the Concorde 2 on Friday 9th December 2022, where they last performed on 17th November 2021 (Read our review HERE).

However, they have switched to Worthing and will now play ‘The Venue’ instead, which is located at 55B Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1EE. It has also been known as St. Paul’s and is a lovely building. You can purchase your tickets if you so wish HERE and HERE.

Blancmange is spearheaded by Neil Arthur who has been coming to Brighton for many years. I even grabbed ticket number 001 when I saw them live back in 1982 at the New Regent, which used to be down West Street. Back in those days Blancmange was Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe and they achieved Top 10 singles status with 1982’s ‘Living On A Ceiling’ ‘Blind Vision’ (1983) and ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (1984) and their second album ‘Mange Tout’ (1984) also hit the Top 10 albums. However, their debut ‘Happy Families’ debut album is an absolute classic! A must for every synth music fan! It’s included as part of this special ‘Blanc Tapes Vinyl Boxset’.

Sadly Stephen Luscombe is no longer a part of Blancmange due to ill health, but their sound remains true to what it always was. In fact if anything, it’s a tad meatier these days, with the 2020 ‘Mindset’ and 2018 ‘Wanderlust’ albums being classic examples.

Support for the Worthing concert date will be none other than ex-Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder, who is now also in Wrangler with John Grant, Benge (from John Foxx & The Maths) and Phil Winter (from Tunng).

Find out more about Blancmange visit www.blancmange.co.uk